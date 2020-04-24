Dog, cat, guinea pig, ferret, goat, turtle—all pets are welcome to compete in Milton's Amazing Pets Challenge.
The Milton Parks and Recreation Department kicked off the virtual competition this weekend, calling for residents to submit photos or videos of their pets showcasing tricks, talents, quirks and anything else that will make folks laugh.
Participants can upload submissions to the comments section of Milton Rec's Facebook event page from April 24 to May 8. They will be entered into a drawing for a gift certificate to Milton's ACE Hardware and other fun prizes.
In a press release for the event, Milton Rec said all pets are welcome: "Fish, ferret, guinea pig, bird, rabbit, mouse, horse, goat, lizard, turtle...any pet will do! (No Tigers Please)."
The department also noted that participants should include some proof in the submission, such as a piece of paper with "Milton's Amazing Pets Challenge" written on it, someone saying "Milton's Amazing Pets Challenge" in the video, "Milton's Amazing Pets Challenge" written in the dirt outside or other creative ideas.
Residents who don't use Facebook but still want to participate can email submissions to recreation@miltonvt.gov by May 8.