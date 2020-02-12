Vermont State Police (VSP) troopers arrested Steven Ray of Milton for driving under the influence after Ray drove his vehicle off of I-89 and became stuck in the snow.
On Feb. 11, VSP Williston troopers were notified of a vehicle that had gone off the road and become stuck in the snow along the side of the I-89 Northbound exit 17 offramp in the town of Colchester.
The troopers located the vehicle and met with the operator, Steven Ray, 30, of Milton. Investigation determined that Ray had been operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol at the time it went off the roadway. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing.
At the conclusion of processing Ray was released into the custody of a sober adult with a citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on Feb. 27, at 8:30 a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charge.