The ice is out! As of 8:43:25 p.m. Monday night, the ice on Curran's Pond has gone out, making Kiersten Bradley the winner of the Milton Ice-Out. Her winning guess was March 30 at 7:19 p.m.
This year's event was organized by the Milton Parks and Recreation Department and Miltonian Randy Barrows, who suggested the idea after seeing the Joe's Pond Ice-Out in Danville. Barrows set up a timer on Curran’s Pond using cinder blocks and a battery powered clock. When the blocks sank, they pulled the batteries from the clock, stopping it and giving a time for the official ice out.
The total number of tickets sold was 532. Bradley receives $266—50 percent of sales—and $266 goes to support Milton's annual July 4th Celebrations.
Ticket sales for Ice-Out 2021 will open on July 1 at miltonvt.gov/recregister.