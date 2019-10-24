Scott Bassett of Milton will travel to San Diego, Calif. to represent Vermont in the National Best Bagger Competition in February 2020.
Bassett, a cashier at Hannaford Supermarkets in Milton, won the title of 2019 Vermont Best Bagger on Saturday, October 19 at the 32nd annual Vermont Retail & Grocers Association state-wide bagging championship. The winner of the National Best Bagger Competition will receive $10,000 and bragging rights.
Nine competitors from supermarkets around Vermont competed in the event at the University Mall in South Burlington. Contestants had to pack roughly 35 items into two reusable shopping bags. Scott Bassett was rated first overall, followed by second place winner Troy Senecal representing Shaws and third place winner Jennifer Rogienski representing Hannaford.
Baggers were judged on their speed, the distribution of weight between two reusable shopping bags, their bag building technique, and their style, attitude, and appearance. This year’s judges were Amanda Thibault, meteorologist at Local 22/44, Kurt Wright and Marcus Certa of WVMT The Morning Drive, and Gary Sadowski, meteorologist at WCAX. Dom Amato, also of WCAX, was the celebrity emcee for the day.
“We are proud that Scott will be representing Hannaford at a national level. He’s proven that he has the bagging skills and natural talent to be a serious competitor at the national competition” said Samara Bushey, Hannaford’s Director of Operations for Vermont. “We’ll be cheering for him as he competes for the national title.”
The 216 pounds of packaged food used during this event was donated to the Vermont Food Bank. This event and the food donations were made possible by event sponsors: Associated Grocers of New England, Hannaford, Price Chopper, and Shaws Supermarkets. Associated Grocers of New England, a supplier of several independent grocery stores across Vermont, generously donated a majority of the food items. Shaw’s Supermarkets generously donated eight dozen eggs, as well as the third-place prize. Price Chopper donated the second-place prize.
This annual event is an exciting and interactive way to recognize the frontend staff at stores across Vermont. It also gives these hard-working Vermonters the chance at a trip to California and a pretty substantial cash prize. All of the contestants did a great job showing their skill while under pressure to be Vermont’s 2019 best bagger,” said Erin Sigrist, VRGA President. “Each contestant should be applauded for their exceptional bagging technique and customer service.”
To learn more about the work VRGA does, visit their website at www.vtrga.org, follow them on facebook & twitter, call their office at (802) 839-1928 or visit them at 963 Paine Turnpike N, Berlin, VT 05602.