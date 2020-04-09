The Town of Milton is experimenting with "fast-trash."
Since Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD) closed every drop-off location but one (including the Milton center) due to the COVID-19 outbreak, illegal dumping has been on the rise. In response, Milton partnered with Casella Waste System to create a more accessible trash and recycling location for local residents.
At a selectboard meeting on April 6, Town Manager Don Turner explained that the agreement is temporary but could be extended should the service be successful. It also comes at no cost to Milton. "The town has no financial responsibility," he told board members.
The truck will be stationed at Bombardier Park Place on Saturday, April 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to Milton residents only. Clients may bring up to four, 30 gallon bags of trash and/or recycling to Bombardier Park West for disposal. Drop-off costs $5 for a maximum of two bags or $10 up to four bags—cash only, exact change.
The Town emphasized that residents should adhere to strict social distancing standards, line up on Park Place and approach the station one at a time.
For more information visit the Town's Facebook event post, "Milton Fast-Trash."