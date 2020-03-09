The FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) is an annual competition in which teams of students in grades 7-12 design, construct, program, and test their own robot. The specifics of the competition change from year to year: this year's competition involved collecting and stacking large bricks to build a tower. For Vermont teams the season lasts from September-February, culminating in the Vermont State Championship.
At the event each match is played by four teams, randomly split into two alliances (red and blue). Match winners are determined by adding the total point for both red robots and comparing that to the total for both blue robots. Being able to work well with your random alliance partner is a huge factor in determining overall success. Each team is guaranteed five matches and the top teams move on to a knockout finals stage.
The less glamorous half of the competition is the judging portion. Each team submits an engineering notebook that documents their progress for the year to a panel of judges, and teams must then present their notebook and robot to the panel. The judges assess a variety of criteria, but in essence they are looking for teams that demonstrate best engineering practices. The goal is for the students of each team to showcase their learning and development during the season.