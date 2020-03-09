Greetings from the Statehouse:
First, I would like to say thank you to all of you that ran for an Office on March 3. Very few people are willing to sacrifice their time with hopes of helping and improving their Town.
If you won—congratulations. If you lost—congratulations on making the effort. Please stay involved. There are still many things you can do to help.
The Legislature was in recess this past week so that we all could be home to participate in our local elections. I helped count absentee ballots on Monday and worked at the polls all day and evening on Tuesday.
We will be back in session by the time this is published and will be spending increasingly more time in the House Chamber debating and voting on the many bills that have come out of the Senate and House Committees.
My Committee (Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife) will be acting on a bill relating to non-game migratory birds; funding for the Fish and Wildlife Department; a bill relating to the inter basin transfer of surface water; free fishing and hunting licenses for the Abenaki Tribes; and a bill relating to the intrastate trade of endangered species and ivory.
Thank you. The ice is out of the lower Lamoille River so I guess Spring is on it’s way! Have a good week.
Please reach out to us with your questions or concerns:
Representative Leland Morgan at 802-318-0227 or lmorgan@leg.state.vt.us
Speaker Mitzi Johnson at 802-363-4448 or mjohnson@leg.state.vt.us