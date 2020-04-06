Greetings.
I am working remotely as I am sure many of you are. Our Committee (Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife), is meeting online on a regular basis. Most of the bugs have been worked out and it is beginning to seem almost like the normal way of doing business.
There are a number of Fish and Wildlife issues that are being impacted by this health concern, but they are being dealt with as they arise.
Our Game Wardens are still at work. Our fish hatcheries are still in operation and stocking will still occur. Places and times will not be announced so as not to draw a crowd of observers. Fishing, hunting, and most other outdoor activities are still open and are encouraged. Just follow the suggested rules of healthcare.
Hunter Safety courses can be taken online. For those of you that are interested in the Vermont Youth Conservation Camp program, applications are still being accepted in hopes that life will get back to normal by the time these are scheduled to take place.
On to another topic: It is really important to get out and donate blood. At present the need for blood is great. Please go to redcrossblood.org and schedule an appointment.
Thank you to the many of you that have contacted me with your questions, concerns, and ideas. I have been trying to respond as quickly as possible. If I missed you, I apologize.
Please be safe and follow the suggested rules. Thank you for all of your words of support and encouragement, it is greatly appreciated.
Please reach out to us with your questions and concerns: Representative Leland Morgan at 802-318-0227 or lmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or Speaker Mitzi Johnson at 802-363-4448 or mjohnson@leg.state.vt.us