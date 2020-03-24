First off, I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy during these trying times related to COVID-19. Please remember to continually wash/sanitize your hands, stay home if possible, keep social distancing if you’re out in public and if you are able to, help those who are in need.
I know during these uncertain times there are many questions about many different circumstances. I wanted to give a few online sites and phone numbers to refer to.
For up to date notifications and information from the Governor’s office, please visit the governor.vermont.gov website.
Vermont Department of Labor: https://labor.vermont.gov/covid19 or (877) 214-3330 for an unemployment claim. For employers, your can direct unemployment insurance inquires to (802) 828-4344. For general inquiries, contact the DOL Commissioner Office at (802) 828-4301.
Vermont Department of Taxes: https://tax.vermont.gov/coronavirus or (802) 828-2505 for the Commissioner’s office. There are continued updates regarding changes due to COVID-19. 2019 Income tax filing and payment deadlines have been extended to July 15, 2020.
Vermont Agency of Education: https://education.vermont.gov/news/covid-19-guidance-vermont-schools or (802) 828-1130 for updates related to the education system.
Vermont Department of Children and Families: https://dcf.vermont.gov/COVID-19 for updates related to childcare and family services.
Lastly, I would like to thank everyone in the school district for the quick shift to online learning, meal delivery and the overall care for the children in our town. I know this has been a huge undertaking.
If you have any questions, comments or concerns I would be happy to listen. Feel free to reach me by email at CMattos@leg.state.vt.us or by cell at (802) 922-2059.