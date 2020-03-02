It was a busy week in the State House leading up to the Town Meeting Day break. Lots of bill were passed out of committee and voted on the floor.
House Education passed out three bills last week. H.209 – an act relating to ending the suspension of State aid for school construction, H.668 - An act relating to evidence-based structured literacy instruction for students in kindergarten–grade 3 and students with dyslexia and to teacher preparation programs and H.935 - An act relating to prekindergarten education. These bills now move on to another House committee of jurisdiction before heading to the floor for a vote.
Many bills were voted on the House floor. The House voted to override the Governor’s veto of the minimum wage bill by 1 vote. I voted to sustain the Governor’s veto. Next up was S.54 – an act relating to the regulation of cannabis. I could not support this bill in its current form. The lack of a road-side sobriety test and the deletion of the 2% local option tax were among some of the reasons for a no vote. The last big vote of the week was H.926 – an act relating to changes to Act 250. I was unable to support this bill as well. I do not believe this bill was ready for a House vote. There were 6 passed amendments that were presented on the floor and the presenters of the bill were unable to answer questions posed by other members of the House after it was in committee for a year and a half. This was a bad bill that should not have been presented.
Lastly, thank you to everyone who voted in the local elections and ballot items as well as the Presidential primary!
If you have any questions, comments or concerns I would be happy to listen. Feel free to reach me by email at CMattos@leg.state.vt.us or by cell at (802) 922-2059.