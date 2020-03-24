Greetings:
As you are probably aware, the Statehouse is closed indefinitely. It is the place where people gather on a regular basis from all over the State with many visitors from across the Country and some from other parts of the World. It is the perfect place to contract and spread a disease. So it made good sense to close the doors.
There are a few things that by State Statute we have to address by the end of the session, but I am sure we will figure it all out.
I get virus related information on a continual basis through my legislative email and phone. However, you are getting the same information through updates from the President, the Governor, and from our national and local news broadcasts. So I know nothing more than you do in this respect, except that I may hear it a little sooner.
I can give you no advice that you haven’t already heard. Just follow the advice from the experts, use common sense, and don’t panic.
Thank you to all of you that have contacted me with your ideas and concerns. Many have contacted me just to vent frustration- that’s fine, I’m happy to hear from you. I am experiencing frustration also.
Well, Spring is officially here and the weather will soon be giving us a mental boost!
Be safe. Thank you for allowing me to serve you.
Lee Morgan
Please reach out to us if you have any questions or concerns:
Representative Leland Morgan at 802-318-0227 or lmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or Representative Mitzi Johnson at 802-363-4448 or mjohnson@leg.state.vt.us