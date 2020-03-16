Milton Elementary School (MES) celebrated one third of their motto—"be kind"—with a day of games and snow festivities before winter break.
On the Friday before winter break in December, MES held a school-wide assembly where they recognized six stellar students and adults in their community. Every grade handed out kindness chain strips to build one large kindness chain. Students and teachers shared hot cocoa and marshmallows before partaking in sledding and snow-people building in the chilly weather outside.
Assistant Principal Fieh Chan described the event as a celebration with an emphasis on community mindfulness, collaboratively organized with support from the bus company and PTA. "It also provided a good way for teachers and students to check in," he said, and build a relationship outside of the classroom. "It was a nice way to bring the community in and show off the great work the kids are doing."
Chan noted that while the school's fall festival was cancelled, the administration hopes to develop a regular trimesterly school-wide assembly.