Governor Phil Scott announced that President Donald Trump signed a Major Disaster declaration for public infrastructure damage caused by severe storms and flooding throughout Vermont, which occurred on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, 2019—the Halloween storm. The declaration will provide federal assistance for repairs to public infrastructure in Addison, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans and Washington counties.
Vermont officials identified more than $6 million in storm damages to public infrastructure statewide. Municipalities and qualifying non-profits like public utilities in the counties above are eligible to receive 75 percent federal reimbursement for storm response and recovery. Those costs include debris removal and repairs to public roads, bridges and other infrastructure with storm damage.
“We’re grateful for the assistance to repair public infrastructure in areas of the state hit hardest by the storm,” said Governor Scott. “We are hopeful our additional request for assistance for individuals will also be approved to help families as they rebuild.”
A request for Individual Assistance (IA) funding to help homeowners and renters recover from the storm is still under review by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the White House.
Although President Trump has not yet issued a decision on the request for IA funding, more than 370 Vermonters reported damage to their homes as a result of the storm and flooding. Vermont officials are continuing to assist individuals with unmet needs as a result of the storm.
Municipal leaders can begin the process to apply for federal funding for public infrastructure repairs by attending an upcoming applicant briefing, which will outline the requirements for receiving federal awards and maximizing eligibility of repairs. Briefing sessions will be announced shortly by Vermont Emergency Management.