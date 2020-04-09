Local 4-H'ers recently participated in a virtual Chittenden County 4-H Invitational Horse Hippology Contest, earning red, white and blue ribbons.
The contest, sponsored by University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H and Chittenden County 4-H, took place over a one-week period from March 27 to April 3. While the format differed from the usual face-to-face competition that pits 4-H'ers against others in their age group for rankings, the contest phases were the same.
These were a written general knowledge test with age-appropriate questions and horse judging, slides and identification stations using photos and illustrations. Topics for slides and stations included colors, markings, clipping styles, types of barns, breeds, types of bits, the digestive system, tack and feed, among other topics.
Instead of placements by age group, the 4-Hers were awarded ribbons under the Danish system based on their number of correct answers in all four phases of the contest. A blue ribbon meant excellent work, red for very good and white for good.
Haleigh Demers of Milton earned a blue ribbon.
Local 4H'ers earning red ribbons included Emma Sibley and Allison Tourville, both from Georgia.
Lily and Sam Provost, Milton both earned white ribbons.
To learn more about the UVM Extension 4-H horse program, contact 4-H livestock educator Wendy Sorrell at wendy.sorrell@uvm.edu.