More than 80 area 4-H’ers and family members gathered at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction on Nov. 3 for the annual Chittenden County 4-H Achievement Dinner and Awards Night.
The event celebrated the achievements of 4-H club members in the past year in project work, community service and leadership. Several adult volunteers also were recognized for their years of service as club leaders.
Certificates of Participation were given for a minimum of six to eight hours of work in a specific project with Certificates of Excellence for eight or more hours of project work including presentations beyond the club level.
To earn a medal, the 4-H’ers must have previously earned a Certificate of Excellence in that project, be enrolled in the project for more than two years and participated beyond the club level. Certificates of Continued Achievement are presented for continued medal-level achievements after receiving a medal.
CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE:
Horse: Lily and Samantha Provost
CERTIFICATE OF PARTICIPATION:
Community service: Lily and Samantha Provost
Horse: Haleigh Demers, Allessandra Hoffman and Kiera Newton
To learn more about the University of Vermont Extension 4-H program in Chittenden County, contact Rose Garritano at rosemarie.garritano@uvm.edu or (802) 651-8343, ext. 505.