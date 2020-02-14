Local members of 4-H club, the Flying Hooves, learned about sheep and poultry at the 4-H Fantastic Flocks Activities and Potluck on Feb. 8.
The event included a quiz bowl-style review and a skill-a-thon for hands-on learning about biosecurity, predators, body parts, zoonotic diseases and related topics. Flying Hooves members, Morgan and Ryker O'Brien of Milton attended the event, along with other 4-H'ers from across Franklin and Chittenden Counties.
The 4-H'ers learned about the life cycle of a chicken and how to do needle felting to make catnip balls to be donated to Homeward Bound, the Addison County Humane Society shelter in Middlebury. In addition, they were asked to prepare and bring a savory dish using either eggs or sheep's milk cheese for the potluck supper.
The Crowd Favorite Dish Award went to Luke, Miriam and William Lawson of Cambridge for their eggy bread with bacon. The siblings, who are member of the High Hopes 4-H Club, received a trophy of a chicken standing on the back of a sheep.
The Chittenden County 4-H sponsored gathering took place at the University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H Office in South Burlington.