Local 4-H'ers from Chittenden and Franklin Counties competed in the annual Chittenden County 4-H Invitational Horse Quiz Bowl, Feb. 20. Miltonians who placed in the competition Junior Division, ages 12 to 13, included Haileigh Demers in first place, Allie Hoffman in third place and Kiera Newton in eighth place. Emma Sibley of Milton placed fifth in the Junior Division ages 10 to 11.
The event, designed to test the 4-H'ers on their knowledge of horse breeds, anatomy, nutrition and feeds and related topics, was held on the University of Vermont (UVM) campus in Burlington. It was hosted by UVM Extension 4-H and Chittenden County 4-H.
To learn more about the 4-H horse program in Vermont, contact Wendy Sorrell, UVM 4-H livestock educator, at (802) 651-8343, ext. 513, or wendy.sorrell@uvm.edu.