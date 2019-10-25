Linda Ann (Williams) Forney, 77, died peacefully, on Thursday Oct. 17, 2019 at the Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, NJ.
Linda was born on March 18, 1942 in Gaithersburg, Md., the daughter of Earl and Helen (Shawaker) Williams.
Linda graduated from the University of Mary Washington.
On Feb. 20, 1971, she married Richard Forney.
Linda had worked for the Buyers Digest in Georgia, Vt. for many years.
She is survived by her daughter Kimberlee Forney of Milton, by a granddaughter, by her nieces and nephews, David Forbes and his wife Laura and their children Anne & Eric Forbes; Chris Ryan; and Brielle Rusinski.
Linda was predeceased by her husband Richard in 2017, her son Larkin in 2013, her sister Judy in May of this year, and her niece Helen Ryan.
Memorials in Linda’s memory may be made to your local animal shelter.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Minor Funeral Home. Friends may call on the family before the service from 1-2 p.m.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com .