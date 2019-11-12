Get ready for an explosion of twinkling lights, plastic reindeer, and holiday cheer — Milton Recreation is holding a holiday decorating contest for businesses and houses.
For the first time, Milton Recreation will host a contest for community members and businesses to go all out in holiday decorating this season. A maximum of 24 homes and businesses can participate, including exterior home holiday decorations and business interior or exterior holiday decorations.
According to Recreation Director Kym Duchesneau, Miltonian’s always create elaborate light displays during the holiday season, but after seeing some of the photos from a similar contest in St. Albans, she was excited to replicate the decorating fun in Milton. With help from the St. Albans Parks and Recreation department, with sponsorship from the Milton Business Association, the recreation department has cooked up what could be this year’s biggest holiday event.
“Driving around Milton, you ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ at everyone’s houses and business which look amazing,” said Duchesneau. “We thought, ‘wouldn’t it be cool if we had a contest as well!’”
Each eye-catching display will be judged, with the top three homes and businesses receiving a prize and bragging rights.
The deadline to register to be considered for judging is Tuesday, Dec. 10 and costs $5 per house, and $20 per business. Three judges yet to be determined will drive around town, taking in the holiday displays, on Dec. 17 and 18. Photos of all entries will be posted online.
After regular judging, community members will be able to vote for their favorite home and business display for the People’s Choice Award. Duchesneau also noted that houses with fantastic displays but which aren’t registered could be considered in the People’s Choice Award category.
Catch the holiday spirit and share your creativity with the Milton community!
If interested, register at miltonvt.gov/recregister.