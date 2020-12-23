MILTON — On Dec. 30, for the third time in his career, hometown Milton bobsledder Geoff Gadbois will return to the USA National Bobsledding Team and be on his way back to Frankfurt, Germany for the World Cup circuit.
“Our biggest goal right now is to put the US in the best position to qualify three sleds for the Olympics,” Gadbois said of his team during an interview recently. “We need to set up for next year, because that's the most important year. Olympic year.”
Gadbois came of age a passionate, driven athlete dedicated to his sport of choice: soccer.
“My parents really wanted me to go to Rice (for high school),” Gadbois said with a smile. “But ultimately, back then I was a soccer player and Milton had a better soccer team, so I wanted to play soccer at the better high school.”
But the fall of 2010 and Gadbois’ sophomore year brought with it a horrific new reality: an attempted slide tackle left Gadbois with a sore hip, which only worsened when he quickly transitioned to take a free kick for his team.
“I placed the ball and sent it up to a striker,” Gadbois said. “And as soon as I kicked the ball, everything snapped. It dropped me right to the ground. I couldn’t move.”
The culprit: avulsion fractures materializing around the crown of his hip which, despite physical therapy and some indoor soccer in the off-season, persisted when he attempted to return to his beloved field.
“(The injury) essentially ruined my soccer career,” Gadbois said.
But rather than hamper his athletic spirit, Gadbois was galvanized and determined to find his next athletic calling.
“I came across a lot of track and field athletes (who went to bobsled)...a lot of former collegiate football players that went to bobsled,” Gadbois said. “So I found this junior bobsled program in Lake Placid.”
The program, which trains junior bobsledders from 8 to 16 years of age, was exactly what Gadbois needed: $90 to join the US Bobsled federation, free junior bobsled on the weekends, eight weeks in the junior bobsled program and two years in a two-man sled.
And in his first year, Gadbois ended up winning a gold medal as a driver in the Empire State Games, a prodigy of the sport.
“(Bobsledding) is something like I’ve never felt before,” Gadbois said. “It’s an adrenaline rush...bobsledding is not nearly as smooth as it looks on TV. It’s an extremely violent ride.”
Gadbois said the Lake Placid program developers convinced him to return to the track after his junior years to drive a full-size bobsled, a four-man vessel.
“They are not meant for comfort. They are meant to do one thing, and that is to go fast," Gadbois warned of the sleds. "After you learn how to get down the track safely, then it’s learning how to go fast.”
Gadbois raced the then-four continental circuits around the United States and Canada and raced the developmental circuits of North ?America for four years, until after the 2018 Olympics when he moved onto the national team and began competing in world cups.
But bobsledding is different on an international level, where the sport is far more popular than in the states: a Europa Cup in Britain might host 40 or 50 bobsleds, while a North America Cup circuit race might host six or seven, Gadbois said.
Another potential blockade to victory is the sport’s potentially prohibitive cost: the USA Bobsled Federation is a nonprofit, relying heavily on sponsorships to fund the federation in order to send their teams international.
And that’s only if you’re on the national team.
“(Otherwise) Everything comes out of pocket,” Gadbois said. “It’s incredibly expensive.”
For bobsledders to achieve eternal frozen fame, it requires personal sacrifice: in addition to training and harsh dietary restrictions, Gadbois said that during race season it's not uncommon to miss Thanksgiving and Christmas, and to have limited connection with his family and friends back home.
After he finishes in Frankfurt this year, Gadbois will be traveling to Winterberg, Germany, to St. Moritz, Switzerland, and then to Konigsee, Germany, to a track that he has never raced before.
But Gadbois said he won’t know until after next year’s season, at the end of next January, whether he’s made the United States Olympic team.
Gadbois said most bobsledders are out of the sport in their early to mid-30s due to the intensity of the training, the expenses, the violence of the sport, frequency of injury and general wear and tear on the body.
But Gadbois said he won’t leave the sport unless he has to.
“There’s no better feeling than winning a race and listening to the national anthem standing on top of the podium,” Gadbois said with pride. “It gives you chills every single time it happens.”
