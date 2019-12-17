Dear Santa, I like chicken. Love, Devin.
This letter was sent through the Milton Recreation Department’s annual holiday project, Letters to Santa, which collects letters from local children and sends back handwritten responses by Milton High School (MHS) students, from the perspective of Santa.
So far this December, the project received 121 letters from local children who dropped off letters in “Santa mailboxes” scattered around town at local businesses, banks and the town offices.
The project began in 2008 and has grown into a “truly collaborative effort,” according to Milton Recreation Director Kym Duchesneau. For her, the project brings a little magic to everyone involved.
“It inspires hope, love and joy and it is truly contagious,” said Duchesneau.
Molly Gary, a senior at MHS, wrote one response letter to a little girl in spiral cursive, the same way she remembers her grandmother would respond to her own Santa letters when she was younger. Growing up, Gary recalled writing notes to Santa and rolling baby carrots in honey and oats to leave out for the reindeer.
Gary has participated in Letters to Santa every year that she’s participated in National Honor Society and enjoys writing sweet notes back to local kids.
“It keeps that magic of the season,” she said, “and it gives parents a break.”
MHS seniors Evelyn Stearns and Renee Ellis have also been part of the project every year in NHS. Stearns, Ellis and Gary traded ideas for what to write in their responses, from “The elves are working hard this year” to “Be nice to your sibling” to “Prancer says, ‘hello!’”
Ellis also recalled leaving out treats for Santa when she was younger but her parents were surprised when she asked if she could poison Santa’s cookies.
“I wanted to find out who Santa was!” said Ellis, as the girls laughed.
For the students, they enjoy participating in Letters to Santa because they think it’s important to keep the magic of Santa Claus alive.
“It’s nice to help kids stay innocent and not cynical,” said Stearns. “Making sure that they hold onto some childhood is good.”
Duchesneau credited the collaborative nature of the project as a major reason why it’s so special.
“It brings such joy to so many,” she said. “The children checking their mailboxes each day waiting for a letter from Santa, the ‘elves’ who read each letter and write back to the children, the bank branches and others who host mailboxes and help spread holiday cheer, and most importantly the parents, grandparents and other caregivers who help the next generation of believers write letters to Santa, renewing their belief in the magic of the season along the way.”