The property tax is increasing more than 8.6% this year, mostly driven by the school budget.
This yearly increase is unsustainable. At this rate the property tax will double in 8 years. Do you expect to be living in Milton in 8 years? Do you expect that your kids will be able to afford living in Milton?
Voting on the school budget is the only way that residents can try to limit the property tax increases.
It’s the School Board’s responsibility to make the School Budget reasonable.
Please vote No on the School Budget to force the school board to trim spending to reduce our tax increases.
Jim Feldhousen