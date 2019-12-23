Ho ho ho! The Town of Milton Recreation Department would like to thank all who participated in the “Letters to Santa” project this year!
A big thank you to over 121 children who took the time to write letters, draw pictures and bring smiles to the faces of Santa and his elves. These letters provide joy and inspiration to us all. Thanks also to the Milton Family Community Center, Milton Public Library and Milton branches of KeyBank, VT Federal Credit Union, People’s United Bank and TD Bank for hosting “Letters to Santa” mailboxes and postage. Thank you to The Milton Independent for its Santa Letter spread, complete with a sampling of letters and drawings.
Lastly, a gracious thank you to Santa’s Elves: Milton High School National Honor Society students and community members Dawn Bordeau, Shelley Grant-Farrell, Betty Couture and Gail Wixson. Wishing you all a Happy New Year from Milton Recreation!
- Kym Duchesneau, Milton Recreation Director