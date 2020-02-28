Today the Vt. House of Representatives passed H.926, an Act 250 modernization bill, 88 to 52 with tri-partisan support. The bill strengthens Act 250 environmental protections and supports smart growth by reducing sprawling development while facilitating development in our compact downtowns, villages and neighborhoods.
The bill also addresses climate change—an issue that was not in the public consciousness when Act 250 was enacted in 1970—through consideration of transportation and energy impacts of development.
“Our state, and the challenges we face, have evolved in the fifty years since Act 250 was enacted,” said House Speaker Mitzi Johnson. “It’s time to modernize this landmark law to reflect today’s needs." She described the bill as a loosening of Act 250 regulations for downtowns and village centers where development is sustainable, with protections to natural resources through promoting trail development and supporting working forests.
"This bill also supports working agricultural lands and strengthens our state’s environmental protections," Johnson said. "H.926 is a significant part of our climate change agenda and also promotes our shared goal of protecting our natural resources.”
Several of Vermont’s foremost environmental groups sent a letter of support for H.926 to state representatives this week, including the Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC), The Nature Conservancy in Vermont, Audubon Vermont, Vermont Conservation Voters, and Conservation Law Foundation.
“Act 250 was passed 50 years ago this year, and the challenges facing our state have changed and grown,” said Brian Shupe, Executive Director of the VNRC. "It is imperative that the laws safeguarding our environment are updated to better address today’s challenges, which signing this bill into law would accomplish."
Chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Fish, & Wildlife, Representative Amy Sheldon of Middlebury added, “Act 250 is the reason that we have the Vermont we love and cherish today. The rate of land development is increasing and has substantially exceeded the rate of population growth. Additionally, the rate of land parcelization is increasing. Water quality is declining and species are going extinct at an ever accelerating rate. This bill proposes changes that integrate new awareness of climate change, ecosystem protection, and environmental justice. H926 strikes a balance between increasing project review to protect important resources while releasing certain areas from Act 250 review where we want to encourage development and where jurisdiction no longer applies.”