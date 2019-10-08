BOLTON – Georgiana Bagdy, 96, died peacefully on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with family at her side.
Georgiana was born on February 22, 1923 in Woodside, Queens, New York, the daughter of William and Elsie (Wagner) Lavicka. She grew up on a chicken farm in Tenant, N.J. during the depression and where she began her involvement with the local church. She graduated from Freehold High School in June 1940, took business courses and married Lloyd (Roy) Robert Smith on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 1945 in Sayville, N.Y. They then celebrated the birth of their daughter a year later and settled in Central Islip, Long Island, N.Y.
Sadly, Lloyd was taken to the Lord in a car accident in July 1956 along with the loss of her father, William, a month later. Her faith in God, her involvement as church choir director and her family focus was what helped them endure that terrible time.
Georgiana did find love again when a member of her choir, Robert Ernest Bagdy professed his love to her on March 25, 1961. She admits that she was taken by surprise but said “yes.” They married on September 6, 1961 in Reno, Nev., moved to Vermont and had twin boys a year and a half later. (Which as is told was quite a surprise and novelty in those years for someone 40 years old.) Other than a couple of more moves due to employment for Robert, they eventually settled in Bolton, Vt. in a “fixer upper.” It was her home for the next 51 years.
During her life, Georgiana was always involved in church work in one capacity or another, primarily focusing on music or as a choir director in a number of churches. She also sang in community chorus in the 50’s and 60’s, worked on fund raisers for the churches and was a Girl Scout and Brownie den mother during that same time.
Her last endeavor was running her own successful cake business for 18 years, operating out of her home. She retired from the cake business in 1986 when Robert retired so they could spend some quality time relaxing together. Sadly, cancer took Robert in 1989 but Georgiana continued her involvement with the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury until she could no longer drive.
She is survived by her daughter Patricia Hubbard and her partner William Fadden of Sheffield, Vt.; twin sons, William Bagdy of Troy, Maine, and Matthew Bagdy and his wife Renee of Milton; five grandchildren Jeanine, Todd and Robert Jr, Ian and Rocio of the NEK of Vermont and Puerto Rico; seven great grandchildren, Travis, EJ, Tesla, TJ, Becca and Bobby, Megan along with four great-great grandchildren, Timothy, Kyleigh, Ryan and Elaiya.
At Georgiana’s request, there will be no formal service but a Celebration of Life get together is planned for some time in October. If you wish to be included in future communications, please email gbagdy@comcast.net to be put on a distribution list.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Camp Takumta in Mom’s name would be greatly appreciated. Please go to http://www.takumta.org/donate/ for more information.
And for those who wish, online condolences may be made to http:// www.minorfh.com