O'Rourke Media Group, the parent company of the Milton Independent, has partnered with New England Federal Credit Union and other local community organizations and businesses to help those in need with the Food from the Heart Drive. The drive is being held from October 21 thru November 1, 2019.
You can contribute to this worthy effort by bringing your non-perishable food items and canned goods to the following locations:
- Hannaford St. Albans
- NEFCU St. Albans Branch
- Price Chopper St. Albans
- Hannaford Milton
Collected items will be donated to NorthWest Family Foods and Milton Community Food Shelf. Please consider giving from your heart during this bountiful season because "One CAN make a difference".