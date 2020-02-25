Every two minutes someone dies from Sudden Cardiac Arrest…..many can be saved. Hands Only CPR is the Link to Survival. Milton Is a Heart Safe Community. This is because of our strategic placement of AEDs (Automatic Electronic Deliberator) throughout town and our CPR (Cardiac Pulmonary Resuscitation) outreach programs. The key to survival is prompt and uninterrupted compressions, Hands Only CPR. According to Dr. Wolfson, who is the State EMS Director, bystander CPR doubles the chances of surviving a cardiac arrest.
The Chain of Survival is…..
• Early recognition of symptoms
• Call for help as soon as possible
• If someone is down, see if they are breathing (AND CALL 911)
• If someone is not breathing START CPR and CALL 911 if you haven’t already
• See if someone can find an AED and bring it to you quickly
Members of Milton Rescue are training in High Performance CPR. This is the same process as Hands Only CPR, however, we add breaths and advanced interventions. High Performance CPR originated in King County Washington at the Resuscitation Academy. The Academy found a potential survival rate that went from 12 percent to more than 60 percent during a trial period. For more information on the King County Resuscitation Academy check out their webpage at www.resuscitationacademy.org
Over the past year, we have trained approximately 100 people, free of charge, in our bimonthly classes. These classes are scheduled through the Milton Recreation Department. Our next training will be at the Health and Safety Fair on Saturday May 16, at the Rescue booth. We will have instructors, six mannequins and practice AEDs available. We can teach you lifesaving Hands Only CPR and the use of an AED in approximately 15 and 30 minutes. No pre-registration required, just stop by our booth! More information will be in the Recreation Department Spring program.
Milton Rescue welcomes you to drop in at the station for CPR training as long as we are not busy. It is best to call us first, 802-891-8090 to check our availability. If you want to schedule a private class for your local business or group, contact Joe Gannon at the above number, or email: jgannon@miltonvt.gov to discuss the availability (please add CPR to the subject line).