Jacob Ricard

studying computer engineering technology, Bachelor of Science

Vermont Technical College

Dean's List

Connor Vining

studying computer information technology, Bachelor of Science

Vermont Technical College

Dean's List

Nicole Martelle

studying nursing, Associate of Science

Vermont Technical College

Dean's List

Matthew Rambone

studying automotive technology, Associate of Applied Science

Vermont Technical College

Dean's List

Allison Hannah

studying business technology and management, Bachelor of Science

Vermont Technical College

Dean's List

Kumulia Long

studying entrepreneurship, Bachelor of Science

Vermont Technical College

Dean's List

Tyler Wrigley

studying computer software engineering, Bachelor of Science

Vermont Technical College

Dean's List

Alyssa Deutsch

dental hygiene, Bachelor of Science

Vermont Technical College

Dean's List

Katherine Rowley

studying dairy farm management, Associate of Applied Science

Vermont Technical College

Dean's List

Gage Martin

studying professional pilot technology, Bachelor of Science

Vermont Technical College

Dean's List

Ella Cole

studying nursing, Associate of Science

Vermont Technical College

Dean's List

Kimberly St. Germain

studying veterinary technology, Associate of Applied Science

Vermont Technical College

Dean's List

Jenna Bouchard

Keene State College

Dean's List

Cody Hyldburg

Keene State College

Dean's List

Jessica Wells

Keene State College

Dean's List

Hannah Letourneau

majoring in biology

Clarkson University

Presidential Scholar

