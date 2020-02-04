Northeastern University

Trevor McDonald

Milton, VT

Academic Honors

Champlain College

Katelyn Gingras

Milton, VT

Dean's List

Megan Holbrook

Milton, VT

Dean's List

Colton Lambert 

Milton, VT

Dean's List

Peter Mergens

Georgia, VT

Dean's List

Erin Tinker

Milton, VT

Dean's List

Raymond Zheng

Milton, VT

Dean's List

Saint Michael's College

Amanda R. Lefebvre

Milton, VT

American studies and elementary education major

Dean's List

Marsha Lee R. Blaisdell

Milton, VT

accounting major

Jeremy S. Little

Milton, VT

exploratory major

Western Governors University

Christie Gordon

Milton, VT

graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree

Kelly Irwin

Milton, VT

graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree

Recommended for you