Republican Michael Morgan, of Milton, held onto his legislative victory Friday, when a ballot recount in Grand Isle-Chittenden confirmed the original results of the Nov. 3 election.
On election night, Morgan had a lead of 20 votes over incumbent Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson, of South Hero.
According to Vermont state statutes, if the "difference between the number of votes cast for a winning candidate and the number of votes cast for a losing candidate is 5 percent or less of the total votes cast for all the candidates for an office, divided by the number of persons to be elected" the losing candidate has the right to call for a recount.
Johnson did indeed call for a recount, which occurred Friday, Nov. 20 at the town offices in North Hero. The recount ultimately widened Morgan's lead to 23 votes, according to a Nov. 20 VTDigger article.
Later that night, Johnson, an 18-year veteran of the Vermont House of Representatives and its Speaker for the last four years, conceded.
Morgan, a member of the Milton selectboard and a retired retired Air National Guard colonel, will join his uncle, Republican Leland Morgan, in the Vermont House in January.
