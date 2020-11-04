MILTON — A photo finish occurred last night in the race to represent Grand Isle-Chittenden in the Vermont House of Representatives.
The unofficial results will most likely be re-counted in the coming days after Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson, a Democrat, narrowly lost her House seat to Republican Michael Morgan.
Incumbent Leland Morgan, a Republican, finished on top with 2,768 votes or 23.93 percent. He will retain his seat. Just 18 votes separates his nephew, M. Morgan, from Johnson who finished in third.
Democrat Andy Julow, who lives in South Hero and who was running for state office for the first time, finished in fourth.
Late last night, Johnson told VTDigger in a statement that she will ask for a recount, “if the preliminary vote totals have been reported correctly."
Johnson, a resident of the Champlain Islands, has been one of two representatives from Grand Isle-Chittenden since 2002. Prior to becoming Speaker in 2017, she served on the Agriculture Committee and Appropriations Committee.
M. Morgan ran for the same seat in 2018, but lost. A life-long Milton resident and retired colonel from the Air National Guard, he currently sits on the Milton selectboard.
At 11 p.m. Nov. 3, when all five Champlain Island towns had reported results, Johnson was in the lead. When votes from West Milton were reported about 15 minutes later, the Morgans, who hail from Milton, took the lead.
This suggests strong turnout from voters in West Milton, who voted by mail or in-person at the Bombardier Park fieldhouse on Park Place.
According to the Vermont state statutes, all ballots will be stored by the town clerk in their sealed containers until the day of the recount. The board of civil authority will appoint impartial assistant election officers to recount the ballots.
Grand Isle-Chittenden is a two-person district which represents Alburgh, Grand Isle, Isle La Motte, North Hero, South Hero and West Milton — which begins at the mouth of the Lamoille River and Lake Champlain and extends northernly along the centerline of Interstate 89 to the boundary of the town of Georgia.
