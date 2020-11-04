MILTON — Republicans won across the ballot in the race to represent Milton in the Vermont House of Representatives yesterday, while Democrats took all six Chittenden County seats in the Senate.
On Tuesday, voter turnout was high in Milton. 74 percent of registered voters, or 6,254, people cast their ballots.
While the overwhelming majority of those voters cast their ballots by mail prior to Election Day, others still showed up at the Milton Municipal Office or Bombardier Park Fieldhouse to vote in-person.
"This is the third time I'm trying today," one Milton voter said, who was waiting outside at lunchtime with his young daughter. "The line was all the way back there earlier and I didn't want to wait in the cold with her."
Voters in Chittenden 10 claimed to have waited in line for 15 to 20 minutes Tuesday morning, while in Grand Isle-Chittenden West Milton voters flowed steadily in and out.
Here's how Milton voted.
Incumbents John Palasik and Chris Mattos, both Republicans, defended their House seats in Chittenden 10.
Despite strong challenges by active community members and Democrats Emily Hecker and Ember Quinn, the Republicans each took nearly 25 percent of the vote.
Palasik finished in first with 2,610 votes, Mattos in second with 2,592, Hecker in third with 1,798 and Quinn in fourth with 1,570.
Results will most likely be recounted in Grand-Isle Chittenden, after Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson, a Democrat, narrowly lost her House seat to Republican Michael Morgan.
Incumbent Leland Morgan, a Republican, finished on top with 2,768 votes, or 23.93 percent. He will retain his seat.
But just 18 votes separates Johnson, who finished in third, from M. Morgan, who finished second. Only the top two finishes get House seats.
Johnson, who lives on the islands, has represented Grand Isle-Chittenden since 2002. M. Morgan ran for the same seat in 2018, but lost. A resident of West Milton, he currently sits on the Milton selectboard.
In the race for Chittenden County's six senate seats, all four incumbents in the race were reelected, but they weren’t necessarily the front runners.
Democratic newcomer Thomas Chittenden secured the most votes in the area with just over 10 percent. Democratic incumbent Ginny Lyons also received 10 percent of the vote, but she was slightly behind Chittenden’s total number.
Kesha Ram, another Democratic challenger, finished third in the polls with 9 percent of the votes. The final three seats in the large, six-seat district, went to incumbents. Democrat Michael Sirotkin, Democrat/Progressive Phil Baruth, and Progressive/Democrat Christopher Pearson took those last three positions, respectively, but did so comfortably.
Pearson had 7 percent of the votes as of press time while the next-closest candidate only had 4 percent, that being Republican Susan Bowen.
All six winners are Democrats.
The majority of Milton residents voted for former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris for president.
Even though Milton residents voted overwhelmingly for Republican House candidates, 2,837, or 52.72 percent of voters, opted for Biden and Harris on the presidential ticket.
2,187, or 40.64 percent selected President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
