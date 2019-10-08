RICHFORD — The family of Debra Jean (Butler) Keith are sad to announce her passing on October 1, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1953 to Daniel Butler and Janet (Shangraw) Butler.
In recent years she made her home in Richford with her cousin and caretaker Michael Taylor.
Debra is survived by her mother, Janet (Shangraw) Yendrzeski of Florida. Also surviving her are her siblings; Mark Butler (Laura) of Milton, Danelle Auclair (Bob) of Clearwater, Fla., Darlene Burl (Niles) of Plattsburgh, N.Y., Dawn Dennis of Plattsburgh, N.Y., Daniel Butler (Pearle) of Williamstown and Matthew Butler of Cabot.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, Aunts and Uncles.
Debra was predeceased by her father, Daniel Butler and nephew, David Auclair.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.