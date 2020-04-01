An uptick in illegal dumping and concerned calls from residents has Milton Town Manager Don Turner looking for alternatives following the closure of the Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD) Milton transfer station.
On March 27, CSWD closed all drop-off centers in the county except for their Williston location. The company also raised fees and limited items accepted. According to a statement, the center closures are due to staffing shortages; changes to rates and items accepted are due to precautions regarding COVID-19.
During a teleconference selectboard meeting on March 30, Turner expressed concerns regarding abandoned trash he's observed around town, as well as several calls and emails he's received asking for waste disposal alternatives.
"I'm already starting to see trash thrown on sides of roads and backroads. I'm trying to help that and help seniors who depend on this service," he said. "We'd much rather be proactive."
The CSWD rate previously ranged from $2.75 to $7.50 per bag or barrel depending on the size. Now, they offer a flat rate fee of $10.
Until further notice, CSWD accepts only household trash (limit four bags or barrels of any size), blue-bin recycling, twigs and tree branches, food scraps and wood that has never been painted, stained or treated.
"The cost is prohibitive and restrictive to many older people," said Turner, naming the distance and size of the Williston center as additional barriers to Miltonians sheltering in place due to COVID-19. "This is a necessity for many."
One alternative Turner suggested is to use Myers Container Service in Colchester which remains open for business. "They will take bags on site in Colchester for small fee," he said. The company handles residential and commercial trash and recycling.
The second alternative Turner proposed is to park a truck or dumpster in Milton one or two days a week for residents to drop off one bag of trash and one bag of recycling for a small fee.
Turner said he's spoken with CSWD on how to better accommodate the people of Milton. "As a member of the Solid Waste District, some grant money is available to us to clean up things," he said—about $7,500 potentially, at no cost to the Town budget.
"We're trying to do everything we can to help people and get them calm," said Turner. "This is one more way we can help keep some normalcy in their life."