State legislative analysts predict a serious hole in the Vermont education fund as a side-effect of COVID-19 that could throw next fiscal year's school budgets into disarray. As of April 9, the fund is projected to close the current fiscal year with a $39.5 million deficit—a number that could continue to grow if deferred taxes are not remitted to the state.
Analysts point to the loss of employment, business closures and the drop in consumer spending in response to stay-at-home directives as the main factors causing state revenues to fall. Consumption taxes dedicated to the education fund are expected to drop significantly; $88.7 million below what was forecast in January for the current fiscal year.
Most school districts passed their budgets for the next fiscal year in early March before the novel coronavirus hit Vermont.
On Town Meeting Day in Milton, voters did not approve the Milton Town School District (MTSD) FY21 budget, leaving the district to revise and return with a second proposal. While restrictions accompanying COVID-19 cast the impending school budget vote into further question, Milton might be better placed than other districts.
"We might be in a better position because we haven't passed a budget yet," said MTSD Superintendent Amy Rex at the most recent school board meeting on April 13. "Districts who set their budgets with the information available in January might have to not spend what their budget was approved for in order to find savings elsewhere."
The revised MTSD budget proposed is $31,682,206, with many of the cuts falling on teaching positions, professional services and programmatic funds—no additions. Rex noted at the school board meeting that the budget proposal is not set in stone and could be subject to change. She suggested waiting to hold a vote until after the state takes action on bills that could affect education spending and voting.
"I don't want to promote a tax rate that's not accurate," said Rex. "We'll lay low for a few weeks and see how the wind blows."
State legislators are currently ruminating over some education bills that could affect voting and spending. Until then, should a school budget not be approved before July 1—the start of the fiscal year—districts are able to move forward with 87 percent of the previous year's budget until a new budget is approved.
The federal stimulus bill passed on March 27 allocates $31 million for Vermont's Elementary and Secondary Education Emergency Relief Fund, 90 percent of which will be paid directly to Supervisory Unions and bypass the education fund.