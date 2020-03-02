The town of Milton's search for a new highway garage location is almost over, with the search committee zeroing in on their top choices and due to deliver a final report by the end of March.
The current location of the Department of Public Works' (DPW) highway garage is adjacent to the Lamoille River, creating costly stormwater problems, and is in need of more space. Since July of last year, the selectboard-appointed Public Works Facility Advisory Committee has been meeting biweekly to conduct research and explore options for relocation of the highway garage.
At a selectboard meeting on Feb. 18, the committee updated the board on their progress.
Public Works Director Dave Allerton led the presentation beginning with the scope of the committee's work and goals, which included to identify potential locations for a new highway garage, identify the facility needs, develop a conceptual cost estimate, identify potential funding sources and report back to the selectboard by March 31, 2020.
As far as location needs, the location would need access to water, wastewater, electric and natural gas; to be centrally located to access all areas of Milton easily; to be approximately six to eight acres; room for a separate salt and sand storage structure, in addition to other storage; and minimal impact on nearby residential properties.
According to Allerton, the committee reviewed over 40 municipal properties in the hopes of using some town-owned land, but the majority "didn't work right off the bat," he said. After reviewing private property options, the Gardner property, or Milton Commons, seems to have risen to the top of potential locations. Allerton told the selectboard that the committee had met with the developer several times and that they are interested in subdividing and constructing a DPW highway garage which the town could lease to own.
The developer's engineer has prepared a conceptual level plan depicting a highway garage facility on the property and a rough cost estimate for construction is in the works.
"We haven't had any luck yet, in their search for funding sources, said Allerton, but they are still on the lookout. A grant provided by the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) could provide up to #375,000 for the construction of a salt shed.
While an estimate for cost and schedule haven't been finished, Allerton posed recently constructed DPW facilities in Williston and Saint Albans as possible examples of what the project could look like. The Williston facility cost approximately $6 million including land purchase, but Allerton estimated that the Milton highway garage project would more closely resemble the Saint Albans facility, in the $3.5 to 4 million range. "This project could take two to four years in the development and construction," he said. While the Milton Commons site has risen to the top of the committee's list, Allerton noted that they are still evaluating potential sites.
Town Manager Don Turner expressed his gratitude for the committee's work since July last year.
"We don't need a Taj Mahal. We need a functioning facility that puts a roof over our expensive equipment, creates a work space that is safe and healthy for our employees and currently that's what they're proposing," said Turner.
He also pointed to the original hope to make use of municipal land, in lieu of which he suggested a potential land swap with the private property owner. Other ideas for lessening cost of construction he suggested included selling the current DPW buildings, or to trade parcels in conjunction with a long-term lease.
"It's going to be hard to go and ask the voters for $4 million dollars. If we can bring them an alternative that is more feasible financially with a plan to sell [the existing buildings]," said Turner, voters might be more on board. "We need to keep thinking outside the box, put our plan in place and keep working toward that goal."
The committee will deliver their final report to the selectboard by March 31.