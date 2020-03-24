Dear Milton Library Patrons and Community Members:
Milton Public Library is closed through at least Monday, April 6. Please visit our website and Facebook page for updates in the days and weeks ahead.
You may keep your checked-out items until we reopen (there are no late fees).
You can access your library account from our website, https://miltonlibraryvt.org/. Choose the link for Account Login.
Many authors and organizations are providing free online education and entertainment resources during the COVID-19 crisis. See “Free Online Resources, Our Curated List,” on our website’s homepage.
In addition, the library subscribes to online services you can use with your library card. Under the Online Resources heading on our website, you will find instructions for accessing:
- eBooks and eAudiobooks via OverDrive/Libby
- Vermont Online Library Gale databases, enabling library patrons to search magazines, newspapers, books, and more
- EBSCO’s LearningExpress Library, a comprehensive selection of academic and career-related online tools
- Some 50 magazines through the RBdigital Magazine Value Collection.
- Online genealogy resources
- Universal Class, with more than 500 online courses, free to Milton Public Library cardholders
When accessing most of these, your library card number is your username, and your last name, all lower case, is your password.
The library’s free Wi-Fi (MiltonLibrary) is accessible from inside your car in the town office parking lot. There is no password.
One of the most important things each of us can do for our community is to socially distance ourselves from others. Closing the library can help prevent illness in at least some people, slow the rate at which people get sick, and help prevent our healthcare system from being overloaded.
We look forward to the day when we can reopen. In the meantime, take care to be well for yourself and others.
Sincerely,
Susan, for all the staff of Milton Public Library