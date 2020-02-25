It was through Black Lives Matter that I first learned I have white privilege.
I was participating in a discussion about students in Vermont who want to display the Black Lives Matter flag at their schools. “But all lives matter,” I said. I realized I did not understand why displaying the flag was so important to these students, and so I began to ask questions and read.
“For White people living in White environments, it is possible to live one’s entire life without giving focused attention to what it meant to be White,” writes Beverly Daniel Tatum in her book Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria: And Other Conversations About Race.
That was my experience. I’d never realized that what is normal life to me is actually privileged living. I don’t think about my skin color when traveling to a new town, walking into a store, or interacting with the police. People of color, however, encounter reactions to their skin color all the time.
In his book Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates explains that, “‘White America’ is a syndicate arrayed to protect its exclusive power to dominate and control.” The colonial Virginia planters invented race with the one-drop rule separating “White” from “Black.” A person with even one ancestor of sub-Saharan African ancestry was black, and thus subhuman.
White people have used the invention of race to benefit themselves through policy and legislation since the colonial era, Coates explained. “[R]ace is the child of racism, not the father,” he writes.
Derek Black once believed in “White America.” The rising leader of the white nationalist movement espoused the ideology of his dad, Don Black, founder of Stormfront, the largest racist community on the Internet. Derek started a site for kids.
While attending New College of Florida, Derek formed friendships that caused him to question everything he believed. He ultimately renounced white nationalism. Author Eli Saslow tells Derek’s story in Rising Out of Hatred: The Awakening of a Former White Nationalist. It’s the book we discussed during our Feb. 13 afternoon book group at Milton Public Library.
In addition to Rising Out of Hatred, Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria and Between the World and Me, here are other books I’ve found helpful in my education on race and white privilege:
Black Is the Body: Stories from My Grandmother’s Time, My Mother’s Time, and Mine by Emily Bernard
In twelve essays, Bernard tells her experience of growing up black in the south with a family name inherited from a white man, marrying a white man from the North and bringing him home to her family, adopting two children from Ethiopia, and living and teaching in primarily white Burlington, Vermont. Black is the Body was named a best book of the year by NPR and by Kirkus Reviews.
White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin DiAngelo
The New York Times best-selling book explores the counterproductive reactions white people have when their assumptions about race are challenged, and how these reactions maintain racial inequality.
The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row by Anthony Ray Hinton
In 1985, Anthony Rae Hinton was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder. Hinton, then 29, knew it was a case of mistaken identity and believed the truth would prove his innocence. Not so in the Jim Crow south. Hinton was sentenced to death by electrocution. He spent 27 years on death row, before his exoneration and release in 2015.
The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead
Elwood Curtis hitchhiked to his first community college class with a man who, unbeknownst to him, had stolen the car. When they’re pulled over by the police, Curtis’ life is forever changed. He’s arrested, and sent to the Nickel Academy reform school. The novel is based on Florida’s notorious Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys, which operated from 1900 – 2011.
Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor by Layla F. Saad
Based on the viral Instagram challenge called #meandwhitesupremacy, this book helps readers “dismantle the privilege within themselves so that they can stop (often unconsciously) inflicting damage on people of color, and in turn, help other white people do better, too.”