Milton Middle School (MMS) ended last week with their second annual staff vs. student basketball game, won by students. The half-time show consisted of a teacher lip sync battle. Team Sterling won the lip sync battle and topped the MMS Spirit Week point total—they are the keepers of the Spirit trophy until the next school-wide challenge.
Basketball and lip sync battles at MMS
- Avalon Ashley
