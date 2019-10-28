Alice Morris

Alice Mae Morris, 87, of Burlington, Vt. died Oct. 10, 2019 at Burlington Health and Rehab Center.
She was born Alice Mae Deforge on May 13, 1932 in Winooski, Vt.. Alice was the daughter of the late Archie and Jenny Deforge, and she was the foster daughter of the late Franklin and Odessa Cary, formerly of Milton, Vt.
Alice worked for many years at Forest Hills Outlet in Winooski, then later she worked at Zayre, and eventually retired from Ames. At home, Alice enjoyed gardening and cooking for family and friends.
Alice was predeceased by her husband of 26 years, George R. Morris. She is survived by a stepson, Raymond Morris, Sr. and his wife Ann of Zephyrhills, Fla.; four step-grandchildren, Carol Morris of Arizona, Patricia (Morris) Rimmel of Oregon, Cathrine (Morris) Clark of Underhill, Vt., and Raymond Morris Jr. of Oregon; several step great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Beatrice Monroe, Shirley Pasada, Carmen Lowell, and brother Wesley Cota. Alice was predeceased by her brothers Bob Deforge, John Cota, Sr., and Joseph Cota, as well as longtime friend Robert Laroux.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mark's Catholic Church in Burlington. Burial will follow in New Mount Calvary cemetery in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark's for Masses in Alice's memory. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.