Thursday, Nov 28
Boy Scout Troop #603
7-8:30 p.m., United Church of Milton, 51 Main Street, Milton
https://www.facebook.com/troop603VT.
Firefighter Association Bingo
6:30 p.m., Arrowhead Senior Center, 46 Middle Road, Milton
Dinner at 5 p.m. Warmups at 6:30 p.m.
Colchester-Milton Rotary Club
12 p.m., Hampton Inn, 42 Lower Mountain View Drive, Colchester
John Arbry, john@802agent.com, (802)861-3278.
MFCC Playgroup
9:30-11 a.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
Meets every Monday and Thursday, except when the library or the schools are closed. Playgroup follows the Milton Town School District calendar. For children up to age 5. https://miltonlibraryvt.org/.
THANKSGIVING DAY BREAKFAST
9-10 a.m., Malletts Bay Congregational Church, UCC, 1672 West Lakeshore Drive, PO Box 157, Colchester Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Pancakes, Juice, Coffe/Tea. Donations Accepted. RSVP appreciated but not required 658-9155. Rev. Sally May, revsallymbucc@gmail.com, 802-324-7758.
Friday, Nov 29
Preschool Early Literacy Storytime
10-11 a.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton For preschoolers age 3 to 5 years. https://miltonlibraryvt.org.
Saturday, Nov 30
Early Literacy Story Time
10-10:30 a.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
For all ages. https://miltonlibraryvt.org/.
Ascension Holiday Craft Fair
9 a.m.-3 p.m., Georgia Elementary and Middle School, Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia Vermont
Ascension Church, in Georgia, VT will be having our annual Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, November 30th from 9:00 — 3:00 at the Georgia Elementary and Middle School. Please contact Andrea at 578-8043 with any questions.
Family Movie at the Library
1-3 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
Come watch Disney Pixar “Toy Story 4”, rated PG at the library. Snacks provided.Free. https://miltonlibraryvt.org.
Sunday, Dec 1
Booster Bingo
4:30 p.m., Milton High School, 17 Rebecca Lander Drive, Milton Monday, Dec 2
One-on-One Computer Classes
6-8 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
6 — 7 & 7 — 8 p.m. 1st & 3rd Mon. & Wed. monthly. Sign-up required. https://miltonlibraryvt.org/.
Classic Country Music
6 p.m., Arrowhead Senior Center, 46 Middle Road, Milton
For information call 891-6391
Teen Space
3:30-5 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
Mondays, for ages 12 — 17. Drop in for a different activity each week. Snacks provided. https://miltonlibraryvt.org/.
Tuesday, Dec 3
Library Board of Trustees Meeting
6-8 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
Library Board of Trustees Meeting. Open to the public. https://miltonlibraryvt.org.
Mah Jongg
1-3 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
All levels welcome https://miltonlibraryvt.org.
Infant early literacy story time
9:30-10 a.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
Tuesdays for infants birth to 18 months. Free. /miltonlibraryvt.org. Wednesday, Dec 4
Boy Scout Troop #631 Meeting
7 p.m., Cornerstone Community Church, 26 Bombardier Road, Milton
One-on-One Computer Classes
6-8 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
6 — 7 & 7 — 8 p.m. 1st & 3rd Mon. & Wed. monthly. Sign-up required. https://miltonlibraryvt.org
Bridge
1-3 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
All levels welcome. https://miltonlibraryvt.org.
Groovy Lunch Bunch
12 p.m., Arrowhead Senior Center, 46 Middle Road, Milton
Reservations required. Shirley Bunnell, (802)893-1619.
Toddler Rhythm & Movement Early Literacy Story Time
10-11 a.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
For toddlers age 18 months to 3 years. https://miltonlibraryvt.org/.