ST. ALBANS – Michael R. Remillard, a lifelong area resident, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Hanover Terrace Health & Rehab Center with his family at his side.

Born in St. Albans on May 10, 1947, he was the son of the late Lionel “Smoker” and Marian (Denny) Remillard. Michael was 72 years old.

Michael was a 1966 graduate of Bellows Free Academy. Michael took great pride in the maintenance and upkeep at Holy Angels Church, Rectory and Parish Hall for many years. Following several years of service, he retired from the Maintenance Department at Highgate Elementary School. Michael always enjoyed being outdoors, watching wildlife and his annual fishing outings and deer camp trips with his family.

Survivors include his daughter, Deborah King and her husband, Kevin, of St. Albans; son, Robert Remillard and his wife, Rhonda Murphy-Remillard, of Williston, and their mother, Dee Johnson, as well as his grandchildren, Christopher King and his fiancée, Meaghan Mitchell, Carol-Ann Remillard and her fiancé, Collin Chevalier, Emily King, Jacob Remillard, Julia Remillard and Connor Remillard.

Michael is also survived by his siblings, Carol Girard and her husband, Larry, Jeanne Haner, Hubert Remillard and his wife, Jerrilyn, Joan Dutkiewicz, Patricia Remillard, Maurice Remillard and his wife, Cathy, Norman Remillard; sister-in-law, Jeanne Hayden and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Michael was pre-deceased by his sister, Joyce Remillard; brother, James Remillard and brothers-in-law, Almond Haner and Frank Dutkiewicz.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street with the Reverend Kevin Chalifoux as celebrant. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Michael’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, ­300 Cornerstone Drive – Suite 130, Williston, Vermont 05495 or American Parkinson Disease Association, Vermont Chapter, P.O. Box 2191, South Burlington, Vermont 05407.

To send the Remillard family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to Michael’s online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.