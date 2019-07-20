CASTRO VALLEY, CALIF. – Michael K. Desorcie, 61, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 14 at his home. He was born on December 26, 1957. Michael was the son of Beverly Desorcie and the late Clarence Marcel Desorcie.

Michael was employed at the Prado Group in San Francisco for the past year as an accountant. He worked in the San Francisco area for the past 30 years in the accounting field and as a property manager.

Michael was a wonderful father to his daughter, Dominique. Michael was an avid writer and enjoyed reading science fiction. He also loved to kayak near his home in the San Francisco area and on Lake Champlain. Michael always enjoyed gardening and included water features in his designs.

Survivors include his daughter, Dominique, his mother, Beverly Desorcie of St. Albans. His brothers Marcel Desorcie of Boston, Mass., and Mark Desorcie and his wife Diana of Troy, N.H. His sisters Marlene Lyons and husband Richard of Albany, N.Y., Marshia Fleury and her husband Steve of Morrisonville, N.Y., and Melinda Malone of Fairfax. His nieces and nephews Sara, Rebecca, Amanda and her husband David; Rory, Benjamin and Jacob. Michael is also survived by his uncle, Gerard Paul Desorcie of East Highgate.

A memorial mass will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Louis Church, Highgate Center, Vermont.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael’s memory can be made to Wings Learning Center, 1201 Main St., Redwood City, CA 94063 Attn: Tin Callister.