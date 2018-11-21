ST. ALBANS BAY — Michael J. (Max) McKenzie, 68, passed away at his home in St. Albans Bay on Friday, November 16, 2018. Born in Summit, N.J., on Nov. 9, 1950, Michael was the son of the late Donald R. and Mayfred (Cummings) McKenzie. He spent his early childhood and school years in Liberty Corner, N.J., when in 1963 his family moved to Vermont, settling on Marian St. in Burlington. Michael’s natural athletic ability was evident from an early age. As a student at Rice Memorial High School, “Max” as he became known, played three varsity sports: baseball, basketball and football. In his senior year, 1969, along with his close brother Pat, he was named to the Vermont Shrine Football Team. His high school classmates will remember Max as both a fierce competitor and a gentle young man, always ready to listen and help out his many friends. With an easy smile and charm, he was endearing to all who knew him.

Recruited by many colleges for both his high school academic and athletic achievements, he ultimately chose to attend Columbia University in NYC, where he played four years of varsity football as a linebacker. His prowess on the gridiron did not go unnoticed, and he was chosen to the All Ivy League Football Team in both his Junior and Senior years. He graduated from Columbia University with a degree in Environmental Sciences in 1973.

Michael worked in the food industry for a couple of years before becoming employed at the U.S. Postal Service in 1975. There he rose steadily through the ranks, and ultimately was named St. Albans Bay Postmaster in 1993. That same year he married the love of his life and soul mate Joan (Antell). Together they settled and made their life in St. Albans Bay. In 2005, after a 30-year career, he retired from the Postal Service.

Max had a charisma that drew people to him. His bright blue eyes and smile were captivating, his wit and charm engaging. He had the rare ability to make whoever he was speaking with feel as if they were the most important person in the world. He had a wonderful openness, a genuine interest in people, and delighted in other people’s accomplishments. Proud of his Irish heritage, he was a lover of Celtic history and music and a lifelong avid reader. Throughout his life most important to him was his family: his wife Joan of 25 years, his three children (from a previous marriage) to whom he was devoted, Paddy , Will and Molly, and his brother Pat. He will be dearly missed by his family, and the many friends he made throughout his life, particularly his extended family on Samson Road/Shantee Point and at Bayside Pavillion.

Michael was predeceased by his parents, his sister Jessica in 1974, and daughter Molly in 2018. Left to honor his memory are his wife Joan, his sons Padriac (wife Gabrielle), and William, his granddaughter Emma Flanders, brother, Patrick McKenzie (wife DonnCherie), and niece Katelyn McKenzie, along with his many dear friends.

Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, Nov. 25 from 3-5 p.m. at Lavigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main Street Winooski, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 26th at 11:00 am at Christ the King Church, on Locust St. in Burlington. A gathering and celebration of Max’s life will follow immediately at Bayside Pavilion, 15 Georgia Shore Rd., St. Albans. Condolences may be shared at www.lavignefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) in honor of Michael’s sister, Jessica:

c/o Gail Deuso, P.O. Box 4343, Burlington, VT 05406 or via link at https://pages.lightthenight.org/uny/burlingt18/JMcKenzie