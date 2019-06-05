FAIRFIELD – Mr. Michael George Friz, age 60, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born in Rochester, NY, on November 9, 1958, son of the late Ronald and Lucille (Giroux) Friz. Mike worked for many years at Lucille Farms, Wyeth Nutritionals, and more recently at Ben & Jerry’s. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 1090. Mike enjoyed literature, 70’s music, and will be remembered for his love of grilling and enigmatic charm.

Michael is survived by his daughter Miranda Friz of St. Albans, his step-children, Angela Lacross of St. Albans, Kelsi Carey of Sheldon, Misty Shannon of St. Albans, and Raymond Legrand of Minnesota, his sister Mary Chagnon and her husband James of Berkshire, his nephew Jason Chagnon, nieces Heather, Stephanie, and Jamie Chagnon; as well as several grandchildren. He is, also, survived by his close friend and caretaker, Dan Lock.

The family will receive condolences on Thursday evening, June 6, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans. A Sharing of Memories will be held at the funeral home, on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Giroux family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Northwest Counseling and Support Services Kids Camp Rainbow, 107 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans, VT 05478, or to the No One Has To Walk Alone Fundraiser – www.vtspc.org/no-one-has-to-walk-alone-2019-fundraiser/.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home.