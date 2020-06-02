MHS Students of the Month: Character

Many students from Milton High School were recognized by their teachers this quarter as Students of the Month. Students were selected for one of three awards: Character Education, Going the Extra Mile and Special Academic Achievement.
The following students were recognized for their attention the five qualities of good character. Students recognized for Going the Extra Mile and for a Special Academic Achievement will be featured in the coming days.
Morgan Young
Character Education (Honesty, Responsibility, Respect, Sense of Humor, Caring)
Team Champlain: Ellen Waite, Jason Gorczyk, Lindsey Reynolds, Karen Hammond, Jen Haas, Ben Sevey, Amanda DeCarlo
Morgan has been a wonderful and diligent worker this quarter. Her work during this difficult time has been excellent and her communication with teachers when help is needed demonstrates her courage to take charge of her educational needs.
It has been tremendously satisfying to see Morgan grow as a learner. Great job Morgan!
Abigail Martel
Character Education (Honesty, Responsibility, Respect, Sense of Humor, Caring)
Team Champlain: Ellen Waite, Jason Gorczyk, Lindsey Reynolds, Karen Hammond, Jen Haas, Ben Sevey, Amanda DeCarlo
Each quarter Abby has become a strong and stronger student. Team Champlain is particularly impressed with her time and devotion to school during the fourth quarter. Her completed work and communication with teachers has been wonderful, and we are lucky to have her on our team this year.
Jocalyn Popke
Character Education (Honesty, Responsibility, Respect, Sense of Humor, Caring)
Carrie Adii
Jocalyn has really thrived during this remote learning period. She has been actively engaged during our zoom meetings, then following up with clarifying emails as well as doing Google Hangouts with me during my office hours to make sure she completely understands the content.
I am really proud of the ownership of her learning that she has shown in pre-calculus during this difficult time.
Manolis Anemikos
Character Education (Honesty, Responsibility, Respect, Sense of Humor, Caring)
Carrie Adii
Manolis is a very driven student who is very focused on his learning. He really has been a stand out during this remote learning period. He uses all learning opportunities to the fullest.
He puts a ton of time into making sure he understands the content and is prepared for his AP test. He comes to me with questions only after he has fully engaged in the problem himself. He and I have done several Google Hangouts and Zoom calls during my office hours to make sure he understands all of the intricacies of the problems that I have assigned.
I am sure all of his hard work will have great results on his AP Calc exam coming up in a couple weeks.
Rhys Keefe
Character Education (Honesty, Responsibility, Respect, Sense of Humor, Caring)
Team Eagle Mountain: Mat Heald, Ryan Bushey, Ashley Flatley, Kris Schoembs, Amber Fenton, Joanne Davidman
Rhys has shown a tremendous amount of responsibility since we began working from home. He has continually advocated for himself and taken ownership over his learning. In light of current events, he has maintained his sense of humor and has kept a smile on his face.
Laurie Olsaver
Character Education (Honesty, Responsibility, Respect, Sense of Humor, Caring)
Team Eagle Mountain: Mat Heald, Ryan Bushey, Ashley Flatley, Kris Schoembs, Amber Fenton, Joanne Davidman
As has been the case all year, Laurie is a positive presence in class. She’s shown maturity by taking ownership of her education this month, and contributes positively to class.
Raneen Salha
Character Education (Honesty, Responsibility, Respect, Sense of Humor, Caring)
Team Eagle Mountain: Mat Heald, Ryan Bushey, Ashley Flatley, Kris Schoembs, Amber Fenton, Joanne Davidman
Raneen has shown maturity and initiative during remote learning by taking ownership of her education. She continues to proactively reach out to teachers, and her work demonstrates thoughtfulness and effort.
Colin Demers
Character Education (Honesty, Responsibility, Respect, Sense of Humor, Caring)
Team Eagle Mountain: Mat Heald, Ryan Bushey, Ashley Flatley, Kris Schoembs, Amber Fenton, Joanne Davidman
Colin has stepped up during this time of on-line learning. He is a willing participant in class. Most important is that he is always checking in to make sure everyone is good and brings a smile every time.
Arianna Mossey
Character Education (Honesty, Responsibility, Respect, Sense of Humor, Caring)
Joanne Davidman, Kassandra Perantoni , Ellen Taggert, Maryann Carlson, Lynn Fosher
Ariana, you sit in class quietly, yet always willing to answer questions, encourage others and most importantly you smile. You even smile when things might be hard. Your ability to empathize with us is strong and your willingness to help others is truly admirable. Thank you for being you.
Brenden Besaw
Character Education (Honesty, Responsibility, Respect, Sense of Humor, Caring)
9th grade Team Champlain: Karen Hammond, Lindsey Reynolds, Jason Gorczyk, Ellen Waite, Robin Eller, Pam Bell, Jim O’Grady, Jen Haas
While Brenden was always a spectacular student in the traditional classroom, our team would like to commend and celebrate Brenden for going above-and-beyond in our online learning environments in ways that help us feel more human, more connected, and happier.
Brenden makes small talk with teachers and classmates in our online sessions just as he would in a "real" class. He asks questions and nods along to show that he is working on understanding class content. He stays after "virtual class" if he has a question.
For all of these reasons and more, Brenden is an outstanding student.
Emily Devers
Character Education (Honesty, Responsibility, Respect, Sense of Humor, Caring)
Team Cobble Hill - Lynn Fosher, EllenTaggert, Maryann Carlson, Kris Schoembs, Kassandra Perantoni, Amber Fenton
Emily is a very conscientious student who has worked really hard to further her learning this quarter. She continuously strives to make improvements and has taken on the challenges with a sense of purpose. Her persistence, creativity, and self-advocacy is greatly appreciated by the teachers on her team.
Claire Beaulieu
Character Education (Honesty, Responsibility, Respect, Sense of Humor, Caring)
A Special Academic Achievement and Going the Extra Mile
Dustin Kemp and Sylvie Shanks
Claire is wonderful to have in class. She is hard-working and thoughtful. She is insightful and contributes regularly to class discussions. Great job, Claire, keep it up!
Bella Moran
Character Education (Honesty, Responsibility, Respect, Sense of Humor, Caring)
Karen Hammond, Lindsey Reynolds, Jason Gorczyk, Ellen Waite, Robin Eller, Pam Bell, Jim O’Grady, Jen Haas
Bella is constantly raising the bar when it comes to work ethic, thoughtfulness, and empathy. Bella always contributes to class in a funny and positive way. She is extremely caring and you can always find her helping her friends and classmates.
Abby King
Character Education (Honesty, Responsibility, Respect, Sense of Humor, Caring) and Going the Extra Mile
Team Arrowhead: Ali Bergeron, Soomie Carpenter, Jon Adams, Kaitlynn Donahue, Ben Sevey, Trevor Wagar
Abby has gone above and beyond during our transition to online learning. She has sought out feedback on her schoolwork and has been an advocate for herself and her learning.
Keiley Chagnon
Character Education (Honesty, Responsibility, Respect, Sense of Humor, Caring) and Going the Extra Mile
Team Arrowhead: Ali Bergeron, Soomie Carpenter, Jon Adams, Kaitlynn Donahue, Ben Sevey, Trevor Wagar
During remote learning, Keiley has been a rockstar. She is attending all of her classes, meeting with her teachers, and completing all of her work. Keiley has remained positive through this process. She has exhibited improvement with her independence in accessing remote schooling.
She has a great sense of humor, and it's always enjoyable to see her face through various Zoom and Google Hangout meetings. We are all proud of her!