RICHFORD — In 2014, Amelia Wilson’s sister — who works on a dairy farm — brought home a couple of calves and a few chickens. When Amelia moved to Richford, her boyfriend built a small coop and she started with 12 barred rocks in 2018. Last summer, she had 20 meat rabbits and over 50 chickens…
Seven months ago, Vermont state law banned the disposal of food scraps in the trash or landfills.
Whether you are an avid hockey player or a once-a-season skater, you should periodically get your ice skates sharpened. Those who skate on a weekly or daily basis will need to get their skates sharpened more frequently than those who only break them out a few times a year.
In Vermont, cross-country skiing is as much of a winter tradition as hot chocolate and snowman-building. With its high peaks and swooping valleys, the Green Mountain State boasts many places to make the most of the recent snowfall and ski uphill.
Last week, the Paycheck Protection Program reopened to Vermont’s small business owners.
The ground across Vermont is blanketed with snow, so it’s time to grab the sled and head to a local hill for some timeless winter fun.
At this time, there is no approved coronavirus vaccine for young children. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for those 16 years of age and older, and the Moderna vaccine is approved for those age 18 and older.
When is Vermont expected to get a COVID-19 vaccine? And answers to your other pressing vaccine questions
For many, the COVID-19 vaccine has felt like the light at the end of the tunnel, a bright spot that for so long seemed out of reach.
Your Question Answered: Why is there a $32 million increase in the amount taxpayers have to pay to the teachers retirement fund?
MONTPELIER — On Monday, the tax department released projected education tax rates for the next school year. Both homestead and non-homestead rates were projected to increase 9 percent, with the average homestead rate expected to increase nine cents and the non-homestead rate 10 cents.
In 2020, we’ve been introduced to a whole new dictionary of words and terms. “Social distancing,” “remote learning” and “flattening the curve” are now phrases we hear on a regular basis. A “close contact” is one of these new terms, and it’s extremely important to know what it means and who i…
When should I be tested for COVID-19?Vermont’s health department recommends testing for people who have symptoms of COVID-19 or may have come into close contact with an individual testing positive for COVID-19.
ST. ALBANS CITY — Following several instances of excessive use of force and local activism in response, the St. Albans City Council agreed in August to create an advisory board which will provide feedback to the police chief and the department.