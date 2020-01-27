We have now completed the third week of this year’s session which included the Governor’s Budget Address and some major action taken by the House.
A few highlights of the Governor’s Budget Address included his continuing desire for no new taxes and fees. The Governor spoke about Vermont’s continuing very low unemployment rate averaging 2.3%. This is one of the lowest in the nation, but Vermont continues to have a great shortage of workers. The Governor proposed creating more TIF districts within the state. Milton has done quite well with our TIF districts and he even spoke of this in his budget address. He proposed more childcare subsidies and suggested additional revenues by legalizing sports betting and keno.
There is a critical shortage of nurses in Vermont. The Governor has proposed a state tax exemption for graduating nurses in hopes of attracting and keeping nurses in Vermont. Another is a state tax exemption for pensions received by our veterans which is already present in some states. I strongly support our veterans and senior citizens. I have co-sponsored legislation to exempt state income tax on retirement benefits for our veterans and social security benefits for our senior citizens.
The House passed a couple bills including paid family & medical leave and increasing the minimum wage. It is anticipated these bills will be vetoed by the Governor.
The Paid Family & Medical Leave bill will be very expensive. The bill would made it mandatory for all workers to fund this with a 0.2% payroll tax, needed to raise an estimated 29 million dollars. I feel this amount is not affordable. All workers, even those who could not benefit from this, would be required to pay. It would be much more reasonable for our workers if this plan was voluntary. They could then make their own decision to participate, instead of being mandated by the state.
The House passed this 89 to 58 and it goes back to the Senate where it is expected to easily continue onto the Governor’s desk for his signature or veto. Fellow republicans and I did not support this bill.
The Minimum Wage Bill was changed somewhat and no longer includes an eventual minimum wage of $15 per hour. It now increases the current minimum wage of $10.96 to $12.55 per hour by year 2022.
This bill has things with the potential to harm both businesses and workers. Businesses would have to pass on their increased payroll costs to consumers. This could be difficult for some, especially those in rural areas. Vermont’s economy consists of many small businesses, some of which could conceivably be forced out of business.
Workers could possibly have their hours cut or perhaps even suffer the loss of their jobs because businesses couldn’t afford to pay the increased wages. There is concern over Medicaid funded healthcare workers. Medicaid only pays so much and increased wages could place in jeopardy some essential services for those in need.
The House passed this bill 93 to 54. Fellow republicans and I did not support this bill.
The legislature needs to do everything possible to make it more affordable for our residents and families to live a healthy and prosperous life and remain in this state. This includes having reasonable budgets, providing essential services to those in need and eliminating waste in state government. Vermonters can’t afford new taxes and fees and certainly not unnecessary mandates.
Please continue to contact me with your personal ideas, interests and concerns. The best way continues to be by email at jpalasik@leg.state.vt.us which is my legislative email. You can leave messages at (802) 893-4851 or at the Sergeant at Arms Office at the Statehouse number of (802) 828-2228.