Tuesday, Jan. 7 was the start of the second year of the 2019-2020 Vermont State Legislature biennial session. Some very important bills that were not completed last year will be up for action again this year. A couple of these are Paid Family Leave and Minimum Wage. Compromises with these two bills were not able to be reached with the House and Senate by the close of the last session. It appears these two bills will be of top priority by leadership this year.
Another bill that will be back is S-54 regarding the tax and regulation of marijuana for the retail market. I had strong oppositions on this bill, mostly concerning highway safety and the education of our youth regarding substance abuse. It appears there is a large amount of legislative support for this bill.
Climate Change will be a big part of this year’s session. As we all know, changes must be made but they will definitely not come cheap. There are numerous ideas and plans regarding climate change, some which will be more productive than others.
One of these is the Transportation Climate Initiative or TCI for short. The TCI is a 13-state initiative aimed to reduce transportation emissions by charging a pollution fee to fuel dealers. This pollution fee would then get passed on to everyone getting fuel at the gas pump. The current estimated cost is 5 to 22 cents per gallon. It is my strong belief that we can’t afford this.
I understand and support Vermonter’s need to “do our share” for climate change and reduction of carbon emissions. However, not with unaffordable proposed fees and taxes. I will continue to fight against carbon taxes.
Too many Vermonter’s continue to leave our state because it’s just too expensive to live here. We need to make laws and carefully prepare budgets with affordability in mind and that will make it easier for our citizens to live a happy and productive life here in Vermont.
I encourage you to check out the legislative website at https://legislature.vermont.gov where you can also easily find all House and Senate Bills.
Please continue to contact me with your personal ideas, interests and concerns. The best way continues to be by email at jpalasik@leg.state.vt.us which is my legislative email. You can leave messages at (802) 893-4841 or at the Sergeant at Arms Office at the Statehouse number of (802) 828-2228.