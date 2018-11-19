SOUTH BURLINGTON- Mervin “Ken” Kaye passed away on Saturday, Nov. 17 after a short illness. He was born in Claremont, N.H. on Nov. 27, 1929 to Paul and Sarah Kaye and lived most of his adult life in St. Albans until this past June when he moved into Allenwood Senior Living in South Burlington. He leaves his wife of 62 years Joan, his daughter Laurie (Dave) Singer and their children Daniel (Brandi) and Sheara (David) Heon, his son David (Mary) and their children Emily and Abby, and daughter Marjie (Mitch) Sheppard and their children Charlie and Zoe, and three great grandchildren Sarah and Joshua Heon and Scarlett Singer. Ken is also survived by his brother Robert Kaye.

Ken’s life was one of many blessings and accomplishments. After serving in the navy during the Korean War, Ken attended and graduated from Indiana University, where he met Joan. Shortly after graduating, Ken and Joan moved back to his hometown of St. Albans where he opened Kaye’s Shoe Store and where they raised their family. Ken, or Mr. Mayor as he is still called by some longtime residents, became involved in local politics in his thirties by serving as an alderman of Ward 1 and then mayor for six years. His proudest achievement was the development of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation, of which he was a board member for 46 years after retiring this past June. His efforts were instrumental in bringing a number of companies to Franklin County, resulting in both revenue and jobs for the local community. In addition to his love of politics, Ken was a member of the Shrine band, which proudly allowed him to ride in the Shrine parade for the Shrine Football Game every August. He was also a member of the St. Albans Citizens Band where he happily played his clarinet in Taylor Park. While the clarinet was his instrument of choice, his real “instrument” was his beautiful tenor voice. It was only after his retirement from his shoe business that he decided to take lessons and train his voice, allowing him to sing with Key Chorale, a group of retired professional singers in Florida, and the VT Symphony Orchestra Choir. With Key Chorale, Ken and Joan were able to tour in places such as Israel, Prague, Bulgaria, and Venice. He both excelled and thoroughly enjoyed singing with both of these groups. In addition, Ken sang with choirs at Temple Emanuel and Siesta Key Chapel in Sarasota, Fla. and Temple Sinai in South Burlington, where he was still singing at this year’s High Holiday services this past September.

As a long time Rotarian, one of Ken’s proudest moments was being named Citizen of the Year by the St. Albans Rotary in 2016. Being recognized by his community in this manner meant a great deal to him.

Finally, even though Ken never played hockey, had never been on hockey skates or ever coached, he took great pride and pleasure in coaching in the St. Albans Youth Hockey Program.

Special thanks to the incredible nursing staff on McClure 5 at the University of VT, respiratory therapist Brian, palliative care staff Ann, Lamoille Rescue, and his many doctors, especially Dr. Jindal and medical student Zack Ehret. With gratitude we also thank the staff at Respite House, particularly nurses Amy and Patrick for their extraordinary care of Ken in his last day of life. Ken maintained his sense of humor and acceptance of the inevitable throughout this inexplicable illness and his parting message to his much loved Joanie was that he’d meet her on the other side of the mountain, a code phrase developed when they met at IU singing “She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain” across a piano at a frat party.

The funeral for Ken will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. at Temple Sinai, Swift St., South Burlington, Vt. The family will be sitting Shiva Tuesday and Wednesday (Nov. 20 and 21) at 6 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 22) at 11 a.m. at Laurie’s house-49 Logwood Circle, Essex. The family requests no flowers; please consider making a donation to the Shriners or Respite House in Colchester, or to an organization of your choice.